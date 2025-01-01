1986 Bridgestone Cycle Co. MB-2 Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
21in
Stack
503mm
Reach
395.6mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.27:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
535mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
580mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
580mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
70deg
Head Tube Length
13mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
322.8mm
Chainstay Length
467mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
467mm
Front-Center
645mm
Front-Center Horizontal
644mm
Wheelbase
1111mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
78.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
72.8mm
Wheel Flop
27.3mm
Standover Height
745mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
147.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
152.8mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
21in
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.9in
Tire Outer Diameter
655.5mm
Bike Length with Tires
1766.5mm
Crank Length
170mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://www.sheldonbrown.com/bridgestone/1986/pages/36b-bridgestone-geometry.html