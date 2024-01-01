HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bombtrack Bicycle Company
/
Hook

2024 Bombtrack Bicycle Company Hook Base

Category
All-road/Gravel
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
S
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

S
Stack
534mm
Reach
366mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
523mm
Top Tube Slope
7.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71.1deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.6deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
54mm
Bottom Bracket Height
280mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
406.4mm
Front-Center
586mm
Front-Center Horizontal
582.6mm
Wheelbase
989mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
61.5mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.2mm
Wheel Flop
18.9mm
Standover Height
752mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
82mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
110mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

S
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
Tire Width Max
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
Bike Length with Tires
1657mm
Crank Length
170mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
1600 cm
to
1710 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
All-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.bombtrack.com/my24/complete-bikes/hook
Suggest Bike Edit