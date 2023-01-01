2017 Surly Bikes ECR 29+ Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
XL
Stack
610mm
633mm
657mm
Reach
408mm
421mm
433mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.5:1
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
457.2mm
507.9mm
558.7mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
600mm
620mm
640mm
Top Tube Slope
17.7deg
14.5deg
11.7deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
125mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
80mm
80mm
80mm
Bottom Bracket Height
307.2mm
307.2mm
307.2mm
Chainstay Length
451mm
451mm
451mm
Chainstay Length Max
451mm
451mm
451mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
443.9mm
443.9mm
443.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
443.9mm
443.9mm
443.9mm
Front-Center
651.1mm
671.9mm
693.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
646.2mm
667.2mm
688.7mm
Wheelbase
1090mm
1111mm
1132.5mm
Wheelbase Max
1090mm
1111mm
1132.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
43mm
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
468mm
468mm
468mm
Trail
95.2mm
very high
95.2mm
very high
95.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
89.4mm
89.4mm
89.4mm
Wheel Flop
30.6mm
30.6mm
30.6mm
Standover Height
805mm
840mm
875mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
93.9mm
170 mm cranks
114.7mm
170 mm cranks
136.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
137.2mm
170 mm cranks
137.2mm
170 mm cranks
137.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
774.4mm
774.4mm
774.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1864.4mm
1885.4mm
1906.9mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:Bike Counterculture Geometry Database