2022 Singular Cycles Gryphon Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
M
L
XL
Stack
619mm
638mm
666mm
Reach
385mm
398mm
408mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.61:1
1.6:1
1.63:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
380mm
430mm
480mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
575mm
600mm
625mm
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
72.5deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
160mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
317.5mm
317.5mm
317.5mm
Chainstay Length
460mm
460mm
460mm
Chainstay Length Max
445mm
445mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
454.6mm
454.6mm
454.6mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
439.5mm
439.5mm
444.5mm
Front-Center
647.2mm
667mm
686.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
643.4mm
663.4mm
683.4mm
Wheelbase
1098mm
1118mm
1138mm
Wheelbase Max
1098mm
1118mm
1138mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
55mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
450mm
450mm
450mm
Trail
82.5mm
very high
82.5mm
very high
82.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
77.5mm
77.5mm
77.5mm
Wheel Flop
26.5mm
26.5mm
26.5mm
Standover Height
811mm
843mm
880mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
89.7mm
170 mm cranks
109.5mm
170 mm cranks
129.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
147.5mm
170 mm cranks
147.5mm
170 mm cranks
147.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3mm
3mm
3mm
Tire Outer Diameter
775mm
775mm
775mm
Bike Length with Tires
1873mm
1893mm
1913mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendOff-road Touring
