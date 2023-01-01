2017 Singular Cycles Gryphon Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
XL
Stack
591.1mm
632.9mm
654mm
Reach
379.3mm
390.9mm
412mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
1.62:1
1.59:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
430mm
480mm
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
566mm
592mm
618mm
Top Tube Slope
—
—
14.6deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
113mm
155mm
185mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
302mm
302mm
302mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Max
445mm
445mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439.5mm
439.5mm
444.5mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
439.5mm
439.5mm
444.5mm
Front-Center
631.4mm
652.3mm
674.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
627.5mm
648.5mm
670.5mm
Wheelbase
1067mm
1088mm
1115mm
Wheelbase Max
1067mm
1088mm
1115mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
55mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
445mm
445mm
445mm
Trail
76.9mm
high
73.4mm
high
73.4mm
high
Mechanical Trail
72.2mm
69.2mm
69.2mm
Wheel Flop
24.7mm
23.1mm
23.1mm
Standover Height
795mm
822mm
855mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
89.5mm
170 mm cranks
110.4mm
170 mm cranks
132.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
132mm
170 mm cranks
132mm
170 mm cranks
132mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1810.9mm
1831.9mm
1858.9mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:Bike Counterculture Geometry Database