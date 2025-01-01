2025 Salsa Cycles Warbird Carbon GRX 820
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
49cm
52.5cm
54.5cm
56cm
57.5cm
59cm
61cm
Stack
517.9mm
547.1mm
566mm
584.9mm
603.7mm
622.6mm
641.5mm
Reach
360.2mm
368.1mm
372mm
381.2mm
390.4mm
399.7mm
407.7mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.49:1
1.52:1
1.53:1
1.55:1
1.56:1
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
390mm
440mm
475mm
510mm
520mm
545mm
570mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
499mm
525mm
545mm
560mm
575mm
590mm
610mm
Head Tube Length
90mm
120mm
140mm
160mm
180mm
200mm
220mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
273mm
273mm
273mm
273mm
273mm
273mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
Front-Center
576.1mm
591.9mm
602.2mm
617.9mm
633.6mm
649.4mm
664mm
Front-Center Horizontal
571.9mm
587.7mm
598.1mm
614mm
629.8mm
645.6mm
660.3mm
Wheelbase
996.1mm
1012mm
1022.4mm
1038.2mm
1054mm
1069.9mm
1084.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Fork Length, Unknown
405mm
405mm
405mm
405mm
405mm
405mm
405mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Standover Height
670.2mm
714.5mm
744.3mm
770.1mm
786mm
808.4mm
830.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
68.1mm
165 mm cranks
78.9mm
170 mm cranks
89.2mm
170 mm cranks
102.4mm
172.5 mm cranks
118.1mm
172.5 mm cranks
131.4mm
175 mm cranks
146mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108mm
165 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
100.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
100.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
98mm
175 mm cranks
98mm
175 mm cranks
Carbon GRX 820 Build
49cm
52.5cm
54.5cm
56cm
57.5cm
59cm
61cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
32mm
32mm
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Width Max
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
686mm
686mm
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1682.1mm
1698mm
1708.4mm
1724.2mm
1740mm
1755.9mm
1770.5mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
170mm
172.5mm
172.5mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
380mm
400mm
420mm
440mm
460mm
460mm
460mm
Stem Length
60mm
70mm
80mm
90mm
90mm
100mm
110mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.salsacycles.com/products/2025-warbird-c-grx-820-2x?variant=50501543854355