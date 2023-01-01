2017 Salsa Cycles Spearfish Carbon GX1
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel, 0% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
597mm
607mm
617mm
617mm
Reach
403mm
420mm
438mm
458mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
1.45:1
1.41:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
407mm
457mm
508mm
534mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
580mm
600mm
620mm
640mm
Top Tube Slope
21.7deg
17.1deg
12.6deg
9.8deg
Head Tube Angle
69.3deg
69.3deg
69.3deg
69.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
120mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Bottom Bracket Height
325mm
325mm
325mm
325mm
Chainstay Length
437mm
437mm
437mm
437mm
Chainstay Length Max
437mm
437mm
437mm
437mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.7mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
434.7mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
Front-Center
668.2mm
688.2mm
709mm
729.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
666.7mm
686.7mm
707.5mm
728.2mm
Wheelbase
1101.4mm
1121.4mm
1142.2mm
1162.9mm
Wheelbase Max
1101.4mm
1121.4mm
1142.2mm
1162.9mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
506mm
506mm
506mm
506mm
Trail
85.3mm
very high
85.3mm
very high
85.3mm
very high
85.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
79.8mm
79.8mm
79.8mm
79.8mm
Wheel Flop
28.2mm
28.2mm
28.2mm
28.2mm
Standover Height
725mm
733.5mm
755.1mm
778.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
128.2mm
170 mm cranks
148.2mm
170 mm cranks
164mm
175 mm cranks
184.6mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
155mm
170 mm cranks
155mm
170 mm cranks
150mm
175 mm cranks
150mm
175 mm cranks
Carbon GX1 Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
2.25in
2.25in
2.25in
Tire Width Max
2.35in
2.35in
2.35in
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
740mm
740mm
740mm
740mm
Bike Length with Tires
1841.4mm
1861.4mm
1882.2mm
1902.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
700mm
750mm
750mm
750mm
Stem Length
80mm
90mm
100mm
110mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
168 cm
to175 cm
175 cm
to183 cm
183 cm
to190 cm
190 cm
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Cross-country MTB
Source:https://salsacycles.com/bikes/archive/2017_spearfish_carbon_gx1