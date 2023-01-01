2017 Salsa Cycles Redpoint Carbon 160mm
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 160mm fork travel, 0% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
611mm
621mm
630mm
639mm
Reach
422mm
441mm
459mm
477mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
1.41:1
1.37:1
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
407mm
444.5mm
483mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
608.5mm
630.3mm
651mm
671.8mm
Top Tube Slope
22.3deg
18.9deg
15.7deg
12.7deg
Head Tube Angle
66.4deg
66.4deg
66.4deg
66.4deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
130mm
140mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
11.3mm
11.3mm
11.4mm
11.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
344.2mm
344.2mm
344.1mm
344mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Max
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
429.9mm
429.9mm
429.9mm
429.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
429.9mm
429.9mm
429.9mm
429.9mm
Front-Center
732.1mm
755mm
776.9mm
798.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
732.1mm
755mm
776.9mm
798.9mm
Wheelbase
1161.9mm
1184.8mm
1206.7mm
1228.7mm
Wheelbase Max
1161.9mm
1184.8mm
1206.7mm
1228.7mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
44mm
44mm
44mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
550mm
550mm
550mm
550mm
Trail
107.3mm
very high
107.3mm
very high
107.3mm
very high
107.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
98.3mm
98.3mm
98.3mm
98.3mm
Wheel Flop
39.4mm
39.4mm
39.4mm
39.4mm
Standover Height
743.8mm
743.9mm
759.5mm
769.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
206.6mm
170 mm cranks
229.5mm
170 mm cranks
246.4mm
175 mm cranks
268.4mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
174.2mm
170 mm cranks
174.2mm
170 mm cranks
169.1mm
175 mm cranks
169mm
175 mm cranks
160mm Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
711mm
711mm
711mm
711mm
Bike Length with Tires
1872.9mm
1895.8mm
1917.7mm
1939.7mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
750mm
750mm
750mm
750mm
Stem Length
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
168 cm
to175 cm
175 cm
to183 cm
183 cm
to190 cm
190 cm
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://salsacycles.com/bikes/archive/2017_redpoint_carbon_gx1