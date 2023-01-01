2017 Salsa Cycles Pony Rustler 120mm
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel, 0% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
606mm
615mm
615mm
624mm
Reach
411mm
428mm
448mm
465mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.44:1
1.37:1
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
407mm
457mm
508mm
534mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
590mm
610mm
630mm
650mm
Top Tube Slope
22.3deg
17.6deg
12.2deg
10.3deg
Head Tube Angle
68.1deg
68.1deg
68.1deg
68.1deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
36mm
36mm
36mm
36mm
Bottom Bracket Height
332.2mm
332.2mm
332.2mm
332.2mm
Chainstay Length
437mm
437mm
437mm
437mm
Chainstay Length Max
437mm
437mm
437mm
437mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435.5mm
435.5mm
435.5mm
435.5mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
435.5mm
435.5mm
435.5mm
435.5mm
Front-Center
695.4mm
716.4mm
736.4mm
757.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
694.5mm
715.5mm
735.5mm
756.5mm
Wheelbase
1130mm
1151mm
1171mm
1192mm
Wheelbase Max
1130mm
1151mm
1171mm
1192mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
530mm
530mm
530mm
530mm
Trail
93.1mm
very high
93.1mm
very high
93.1mm
very high
93.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
86.3mm
86.3mm
86.3mm
86.3mm
Wheel Flop
32.2mm
32.2mm
32.2mm
32.2mm
Standover Height
742.3mm
756.6mm
778.7mm
796.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
157.2mm
170 mm cranks
178.2mm
170 mm cranks
198.2mm
170 mm cranks
219.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
162.2mm
170 mm cranks
162.2mm
170 mm cranks
162.2mm
170 mm cranks
162.2mm
170 mm cranks
120mm Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1866.4mm
1887.4mm
1907.4mm
1928.4mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
750mm
750mm
750mm
750mm
Stem Length
60mm
70mm
70mm
80mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://salsacycles.com/bikes/archive/2017_pony_rustler_gx1