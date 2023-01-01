2017 Salsa Cycles Bucksaw GX1 (Aluminum) Unicorn Fox 34
- Category
- Full-suspension Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 0% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
576mm
585mm
585mm
594mm
Reach
419mm
437mm
457mm
474mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.37:1
1.34:1
1.28:1
1.25:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
387mm
432mm
483mm
533mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
590mm
610mm
630mm
650mm
Top Tube Slope
21.1deg
17.2deg
12.3deg
8.6deg
Head Tube Angle
65deg
65deg
65deg
65deg
Seat Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
67deg
67deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
20mm
20mm
20mm
20mm
Bottom Bracket Height
361.1mm
361.1mm
361.1mm
361.1mm
Chainstay Length
444mm
444mm
444mm
444mm
Chainstay Length Max
444mm
444mm
444mm
444mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
443.6mm
443.6mm
443.6mm
443.6mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
443.6mm
443.6mm
443.6mm
443.6mm
Front-Center
699.4mm
720.5mm
740.5mm
761.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
699.2mm
720.3mm
740.3mm
761.3mm
Wheelbase
1142.7mm
1163.8mm
1183.8mm
1204.8mm
Wheelbase Max
1142.7mm
1163.8mm
1183.8mm
1204.8mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
545.5mm
545.5mm
545.5mm
545.5mm
Trail
121.4mm
very high
121.4mm
very high
121.4mm
very high
121.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
110.1mm
110.1mm
110.1mm
110.1mm
Wheel Flop
46.5mm
46.5mm
46.5mm
46.5mm
Standover Height
729mm
742.6mm
761.8mm
774.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
148.3mm
170 mm cranks
169.4mm
170 mm cranks
189.4mm
170 mm cranks
210.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
191.1mm
170 mm cranks
191.1mm
170 mm cranks
191.1mm
170 mm cranks
191.1mm
170 mm cranks
Unicorn Fox 34 Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
4in
4in
4in
4in
Tire Width Max
4in
4in
4in
4in
Tire Outer Diameter
762.2mm
762.2mm
762.2mm
762.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1904.9mm
1926mm
1946mm
1967mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Fatbike
