2019 Rawland Cycles Ulv 27.5"
- Category
- Low-trail
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
570mm
590mm
610mm
630mm
Reach
381mm
390mm
399mm
407mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.51:1
1.53:1
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
432mm
474mm
518mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
540mm
560mm
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
521.6mm
538.3mm
556.9mm
577.5mm
Top Tube Slope
19.5deg
16.5deg
13.5deg
10.5deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
84mm
105mm
126mm
146mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
91mm
91mm
91mm
91mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
273mm
273mm
273mm
Chainstay Length
460mm
460mm
460mm
460mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
450.9mm
450.9mm
450.9mm
450.9mm
Front-Center
616.8mm
632.7mm
646.5mm
661.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
610.1mm
626.1mm
640.1mm
655.1mm
Wheelbase
1061mm
1077mm
1091mm
1106mm
Fork Offset/Rake
79mm
79mm
79mm
79mm
Trail
28.7mm
very low
28.7mm
very low
28.7mm
very low
28.7mm
very low
Mechanical Trail
27.4mm
27.4mm
27.4mm
27.4mm
Wheel Flop
8mm
8mm
8mm
8mm
Standover Height
750mm
780mm
810mm
840mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
82.8mm
170 mm cranks
98.7mm
170 mm cranks
112.5mm
170 mm cranks
127.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
27.5" Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
72mm
72mm
72mm
72mm
Tire Outer Diameter
728mm
728mm
728mm
728mm
Bike Length with Tires
1789mm
1805mm
1819mm
1834mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendLow-trail
