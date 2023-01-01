HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Koga
/
Randonneur Mixed

2017 Koga Randonneur Mixed Base

Category
Touring
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Rim brake, Step-through
56
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
50
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
53
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
47
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Flat Bar
Category: Drop Bar
vs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Flat Bar
Category: Drop Bar
vs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Flat Bar
Category: Drop Bar
vs category
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Flat Bar
Category: Drop Bar
vs category

Geometry

56
50
53
47
Stack
578mm
578mm
578mm
580mm
Reach
372mm
372mm
372mm
372mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
1.55:1
1.55:1
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
560mm
500mm
530mm
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
571mm
571mm
571mm
570mm
Top Tube Slope
5deg
11.1deg
8deg
14.5deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Head Tube Length
165mm
165mm
165mm
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
57mm
57mm
57mm
59mm
Bottom Bracket Height
291mm
291mm
291mm
289mm
Chainstay Length
457mm
457mm
457mm
457mm
Chainstay Length Max
457mm
457mm
457mm
457mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
453.4mm
453.4mm
453.4mm
453.2mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
453.4mm
453.4mm
453.4mm
453.2mm
Front-Center
607.3mm
607.3mm
607.3mm
604.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
604.6mm
604.6mm
604.6mm
601.8mm
Wheelbase
1058mm
1058mm
1058mm
1055mm
Wheelbase Max
1058mm
1058mm
1058mm
1055mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
66.9mm
high
66.9mm
high
66.9mm
high
66.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
63.3mm
63.3mm
63.3mm
63.3mm
Wheel Flop
20.6mm
20.6mm
20.6mm
20.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
89.3mm
170 mm cranks
89.3mm
170 mm cranks
89.3mm
170 mm cranks
86.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
121mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
119mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

56
50
53
47
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
37mm
37mm
37mm
37mm
Tire Width Max
37mm
37mm
37mm
37mm
Tire Outer Diameter
696mm
696mm
696mm
696mm
Bike Length with Tires
1754mm
1754mm
1754mm
1751mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Touring
Source:Bike Counterculture Geometry Database
Suggest Bike Edit