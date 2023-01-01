2017 Koga Randonneur Mixed Base
- Category
- Touring
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake, Step-through
Geometry
56
50
53
47
Stack
578mm
578mm
578mm
580mm
Reach
372mm
372mm
372mm
372mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
1.55:1
1.55:1
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
560mm
500mm
530mm
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
571mm
571mm
571mm
570mm
Top Tube Slope
5deg
11.1deg
8deg
14.5deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Head Tube Length
165mm
165mm
165mm
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
57mm
57mm
57mm
59mm
Bottom Bracket Height
291mm
291mm
291mm
289mm
Chainstay Length
457mm
457mm
457mm
457mm
Chainstay Length Max
457mm
457mm
457mm
457mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
453.4mm
453.4mm
453.4mm
453.2mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
453.4mm
453.4mm
453.4mm
453.2mm
Front-Center
607.3mm
607.3mm
607.3mm
604.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
604.6mm
604.6mm
604.6mm
601.8mm
Wheelbase
1058mm
1058mm
1058mm
1055mm
Wheelbase Max
1058mm
1058mm
1058mm
1055mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
66.9mm
high
66.9mm
high
66.9mm
high
66.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
63.3mm
63.3mm
63.3mm
63.3mm
Wheel Flop
20.6mm
20.6mm
20.6mm
20.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
89.3mm
170 mm cranks
89.3mm
170 mm cranks
89.3mm
170 mm cranks
86.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
121mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
119mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
56
50
53
47
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
37mm
37mm
37mm
37mm
Tire Width Max
37mm
37mm
37mm
37mm
Tire Outer Diameter
696mm
696mm
696mm
696mm
Bike Length with Tires
1754mm
1754mm
1754mm
1751mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
