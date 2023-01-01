2017 Crust Bikes Cheecho Base
Geometry
XS
Stack
491mm
Reach
350mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
429mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
495mm
Top Tube Slope
9.5deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
44mm
Bottom Bracket Height
285.7mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Max
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
422.7mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
422.7mm
Front-Center
575mm
Front-Center Horizontal
573.3mm
Wheelbase
996mm
Wheelbase Max
996mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48mm
Trail
75.2mm
high
Mechanical Trail
70.2mm
Wheel Flop
25.1mm
Standover Height
714mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
75.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
115.7mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
XS
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
659.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1655.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:Bike Counterculture Geometry Database