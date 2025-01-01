2026 Bombtrack Bicycle Company Beyond+ Midtail
- Category
- Cargo
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
MD
LG
XL
Stack
651mm
670mm
688mm
Reach
421mm
448mm
476mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
1.5:1
1.45:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
510mm
510mm
Top Tube Slope
16deg
17deg
17.8deg
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
68.5deg
68.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
113.5mm
133.9mm
153.2mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
80mm
80mm
80mm
Bottom Bracket Height
297mm
297mm
297mm
Chainstay Length
580mm
580mm
580mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
574.5mm
574.5mm
574.5mm
Front-Center
705.1mm
739.9mm
774.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
700.5mm
735.5mm
770.5mm
Wheelbase
1275mm
1310mm
1345mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
500mm
500mm
500mm
Trail
100.2mm
very high
100.2mm
very high
100.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
93.2mm
93.2mm
93.2mm
Wheel Flop
34.2mm
34.2mm
34.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
158.1mm
170 mm cranks
192.8mm
170 mm cranks
227.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
127mm
170 mm cranks
127mm
170 mm cranks
127mm
170 mm cranks
Midtail Build
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
2029.1mm
2064.1mm
2099.1mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCargo
