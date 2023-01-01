2017 All-City Cycles Log Lady Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
562mm
571mm
581mm
Reach
388mm
420mm
442mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
1.36:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
400mm
445mm
491mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
565mm
600mm
625mm
Top Tube Slope
17.4deg
12.8deg
8.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
100mm
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
40mm
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
323.1mm
323.1mm
323.1mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
415mm
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
413.1mm
413.1mm
413.1mm
Front-Center
618.2mm
654.2mm
679.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
616.9mm
652.9mm
677.9mm
Wheelbase
1030mm
1066mm
1091mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
42mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
468mm
468mm
468mm
Trail
84mm
very high
84mm
very high
84mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
79.2mm
79.2mm
79.2mm
Wheel Flop
26.4mm
26.4mm
26.4mm
Standover Height
733mm
764mm
796mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
85.1mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
146mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
153.1mm
170 mm cranks
153.1mm
170 mm cranks
153.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1756.2mm
1792.2mm
1817.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://allcitycycles.com/bikes/log_lady