2021 Specialized Bicycles Rockhopper Sport 26
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XXS
Stack
543mm
Reach
355mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
310mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
516mm
Top Tube Slope
29deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
44mm
Bottom Bracket Height
293.9mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
417.7mm
Front-Center
601mm
Front-Center Horizontal
599.3mm
Wheelbase
1017mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Fork Length, Unknown
455mm
Trail
93.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
86.6mm
Wheel Flop
32.4mm
Standover Height
647mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
103.1mm
160 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
133.9mm
160 mm cranks
Sport 26 Build
XXS
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
675.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1692.8mm
Crank Length
160mm
Handlebar Width
700mm
Stem Length
35mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.specialized.com/us/en/rockhopper-sport-26/p/184214?color=292220-184214&searchText=91820-6500