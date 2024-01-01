2015 Jamis Bicycles Renegade Expert
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
56cm
Stack
595mm
Reach
387mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
569mm
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
177mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.6mm
Front-Center
621.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
617.4mm
Wheelbase
1042mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51.3mm
Trail
61.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.5mm
Wheel Flop
18.6mm
Standover Height
808mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
102.6mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Expert Build
56cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1734mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
100mm
Stem Angle
6deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:PDF