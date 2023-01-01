2014 All-City Cycles JYD Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
550mm
575mm
591mm
Reach
403mm
421mm
441mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
1.37:1
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
430mm
475mm
521mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
555mm
580mm
605mm
Top Tube Slope
12.5deg
10deg
6.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
125mm
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
310.7mm
310.7mm
310.7mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.8mm
425.8mm
425.8mm
Front-Center
615.1mm
636mm
656mm
Front-Center Horizontal
612.2mm
633.2mm
653.2mm
Wheelbase
1038mm
1059mm
1079mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
43mm
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
420mm
420mm
420mm
Trail
78.7mm
high
75.2mm
high
71.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
74.6mm
71.6mm
68.5mm
Wheel Flop
23.7mm
22.1mm
20.6mm
Standover Height
773mm
807mm
838mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
74.5mm
170 mm cranks
95.4mm
170 mm cranks
115.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
140.7mm
170 mm cranks
140.7mm
170 mm cranks
140.7mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
2.35in
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
741.4mm
741.4mm
741.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1779.4mm
1800.4mm
1820.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendRigid MTB
