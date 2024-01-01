2008 Cannondale Bikes Synapse Carbon Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
60
63
Stack
615.4mm
634.5mm
Reach
397.2mm
401.5mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
1.58:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
590mm
600mm
Head Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
200mm
220mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
67mm
67mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
267mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
404.5mm
404.5mm
Front-Center
610mm
620mm
Front-Center Horizontal
606.5mm
616.5mm
Wheelbase
1011mm
1021mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
368mm
368mm
Trail
52mm
mid/neutral
52mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
49.9mm
49.9mm
Wheel Flop
14.2mm
14.2mm
Standover Height
833mm
857mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
106mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
97mm
170 mm cranks
97mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
60
63
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
23mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
668mm
Bike Length with Tires
1679mm
1689mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendEndurance Road
