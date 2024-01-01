2014 Cannondale Bikes SuperSix EVO Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
48
Stack
513mm
Reach
368mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
515mm
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
262mm
Chainstay Length
405mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
398.6mm
Front-Center
567mm
Front-Center Horizontal
562.5mm
Wheelbase
961mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
64.3mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
61mm
Wheel Flop
19.4mm
Standover Height
742mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
63mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
92mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
48
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
Tire Width Max
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
Bike Length with Tires
1629mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
80mm
Stem Angle
7deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
