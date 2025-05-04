2026 Specialized Bicycles Diverge Expert Carbon
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
56
Stack
610mm
Reach
400mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
575mm
Top Tube Slope
13.5deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
271mm
Bottom Bracket Height
85mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
333.9mm
Front-Center
775.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
726.2mm
Wheelbase
1060mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
Fork Length, Unknown
391mm
Trail
64.4mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
60.9mm
Wheel Flop
19.8mm
Standover Height
779mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
246.6mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-87.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Expert Carbon Build
56
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
45mm
Tire Width Max
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
712mm
Bike Length with Tires
1772mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
90mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
