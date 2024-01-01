2019 Trek Bikes Checkpoint SL5
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
52cm
Stack
549mm
Reach
379mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
536mm
Top Tube Slope
5.4deg
Head Tube Angle
71.6deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
107mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
78mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
417.8mm
Front-Center
592.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
587.2mm
Wheelbase
1005mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48.9mm
Trail
65.2mm
high
Mechanical Trail
61.9mm
Wheel Flop
19.5mm
Standover Height
749mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
71.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
170 mm cranks
SL5 Build
52cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1707mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
