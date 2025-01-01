2025 Trek Bikes Domane AL 4 gen 4
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
61
Stack
646mm
Reach
385mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.68:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
576mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
586mm
Top Tube Slope
9.8deg
Head Tube Angle
72.1deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.7deg
Head Tube Length
235mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.3mm
Front-Center
624.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
619.7mm
Wheelbase
1038mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48mm
Trail
60.3mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.4mm
Wheel Flop
17.7mm
Standover Height
842mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
111.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98mm
170 mm cranks
AL 4 gen 4 Build
61
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1724mm
Handlebar Width
440mm
Stem Length
110mm
Stem Angle
7deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:https://www.trekbikes.com/pl/pl_PL/rowery/rowery-szosowe/rowery-szosowe-wyczynowe/domane/domane-al/domane-al-4-gen-4/p/5301520/