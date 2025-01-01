HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Trek Bikes
/
Domane

2024 Trek Bikes Domane AL 5 Gen 4

Category
Endurance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
52
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category

Geometry

52
Stack
561mm
Reach
371mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
475mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
530mm
Top Tube Slope
9.5deg
Head Tube Angle
71.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.2deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
80mm
Bottom Bracket Height
259mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
412.3mm
Front-Center
596.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
590.7mm
Wheelbase
1003mm
Fork Offset/Rake
53mm
Trail
58.8mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
55.7mm
Wheel Flop
17.9mm
Standover Height
73.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
87.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
89mm
170 mm cranks

AL 5 Gen 4 Build

52
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1681mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Endurance Road
Source:https://www.trekbikes.com/in/en_IN/bikes/road-bikes/performance-road-bikes/domane/domane-al/domane-al-5-gen-4/p/41395/
