2024 Trek Bikes Domane AL 5 Gen 4
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
52
Stack
561mm
Reach
371mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
475mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
530mm
Top Tube Slope
9.5deg
Head Tube Angle
71.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.2deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
80mm
Bottom Bracket Height
259mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
412.3mm
Front-Center
596.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
590.7mm
Wheelbase
1003mm
Fork Offset/Rake
53mm
Trail
58.8mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
55.7mm
Wheel Flop
17.9mm
Standover Height
73.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
87.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
89mm
170 mm cranks
AL 5 Gen 4 Build
52
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1681mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
