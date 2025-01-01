2013 Trek Bikes Domane 5.2
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
62
Stack
656mm
Reach
386mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.7:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
586mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
59.3mm
Top Tube Slope
9.8deg
Head Tube Angle
72.1deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
245mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.3mm
Front-Center
628.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
623.7mm
Wheelbase
1042mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47.6mm
Trail
59.5mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
56.6mm
Wheel Flop
17.4mm
Standover Height
83.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
119.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94mm
170 mm cranks
5.2 Build
62
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1720mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/c/domane-5-2-compact/p/15425/