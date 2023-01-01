2019 Rawland Cycles Ravn 27.5"
- Category
- Low-trail
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
560mm
580mm
600mm
620mm
Reach
374mm
383mm
391mm
399mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.51:1
1.53:1
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
475mm
518mm
562mm
606mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
540mm
560mm
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
518.5mm
538.9mm
561mm
584.7mm
Top Tube Slope
13.5deg
10.6deg
7.9deg
5.4deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
72.5deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
129mm
150mm
171mm
192mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
61mm
61mm
61mm
61mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278mm
278mm
278mm
278mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.7mm
425.7mm
425.7mm
425.7mm
Front-Center
601.5mm
616.4mm
631.3mm
645.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
598.4mm
613.4mm
628.4mm
642.4mm
Wheelbase
1024mm
1039mm
1054mm
1068mm
Fork Offset/Rake
69mm
69mm
69mm
69mm
Trail
31.5mm
low
31.5mm
low
31.5mm
low
31.5mm
low
Mechanical Trail
30.1mm
30.1mm
30.1mm
30.1mm
Wheel Flop
8.8mm
8.8mm
8.8mm
8.8mm
Standover Height
760mm
790mm
820mm
850mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92.5mm
170 mm cranks
107.4mm
170 mm cranks
122.3mm
170 mm cranks
136.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108mm
170 mm cranks
108mm
170 mm cranks
108mm
170 mm cranks
108mm
170 mm cranks
27.5" Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
47mm
47mm
47mm
47mm
Tire Width Max
57mm
57mm
57mm
57mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1702mm
1717mm
1732mm
1746mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendLow-trail
