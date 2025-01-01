2020 Niner Bikes RLT 9 Steel Frameset (650b wheels)
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
50
Stack
556mm
Reach
366mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
525mm
Top Tube Slope
13deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425mm
Front-Center
589mm
Front-Center Horizontal
582mm
Wheelbase
1007mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
72.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
68.2mm
Wheel Flop
22.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
80mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset (650b wheels) Build
50
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
47mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1685mm
Crank Length
170mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
