2018 Surly Bikes Ogre Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
592mm
603.4mm
613mm
632mm
Reach
395.5mm
410.5mm
427.6mm
447mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.47:1
1.43:1
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406.4mm
457.2mm
508mm
558mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
575mm
595mm
615mm
640mm
Top Tube Slope
21.6deg
17deg
12.5deg
9.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
130mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
68mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
306.5mm
306.5mm
306.5mm
306.5mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.7mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
Front-Center
618.4mm
633.5mm
653.4mm
678.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
614.7mm
629.8mm
649.9mm
675.3mm
Wheelbase
1049.4mm
1064.5mm
1084.6mm
1110mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
43mm
43mm
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
447mm
447mm
447mm
447mm
Trail
80mm
high
76.5mm
high
76.5mm
high
76.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
75.8mm
72.7mm
72.7mm
72.7mm
Wheel Flop
24.1mm
22.5mm
22.5mm
22.5mm
Standover Height
763.5mm
795.7mm
824.5mm
857.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
73.9mm
170 mm cranks
84mm
175 mm cranks
103.9mm
175 mm cranks
129.2mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
136.5mm
170 mm cranks
131.5mm
175 mm cranks
131.5mm
175 mm cranks
131.5mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
749mm
749mm
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1798.4mm
1813.5mm
1833.6mm
1859mm
Crank Length
170mm
175mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
700mm
740mm
740mm
740mm
Stem Length
70mm
80mm
90mm
100mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Source:https://surlybikes.com/bikes/ogre/bike_specs, Perso, Surly Oger Build