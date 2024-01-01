2024 Marin Bikes Nicasio 2
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
52
54
Stack
564mm
575mm
Reach
363mm
375mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
490mm
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
525mm
545mm
Top Tube Slope
10.6deg
9.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
274mm
274mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
413.8mm
413.8mm
Front-Center
594.6mm
605.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
590.2mm
600.8mm
Wheelbase
1004mm
1014.6mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
Trail
69.5mm
high
66.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
65.5mm
62.7mm
Wheel Flop
21.9mm
20.4mm
Standover Height
741.5mm
758.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
78.6mm
170 mm cranks
89.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
104mm
170 mm cranks
104mm
170 mm cranks
2 Build
52
54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1696mm
1706.6mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
160 cm
to168 cm
168 cm
to175 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
