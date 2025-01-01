2025 Rivendell Bicycle Works Atlantis 62
- Category
- Touring
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
62
Stack
700mm
Reach
426mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.64:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
620mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
655mm
Top Tube Slope
7deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
800mm
Bottom Bracket Height
-434mm
Chainstay Length
555mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
91mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-609mm
175 mm cranks
62 Build
62
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
55mm
Tire Width Max
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
732mm
Crank Length
175mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
PBH
93.5 cm
to97 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendTouring
