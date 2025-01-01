HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Rivendell Bicycle Works
/
Atlantis

2025 Rivendell Bicycle Works Atlantis 62

Category
Touring
Design
Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Rim brake
62
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Swept Back Bar
Category: Drop Bar
vs category

Geometry

62
Stack
700mm
Reach
426mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.64:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
620mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
655mm
Top Tube Slope
7deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
800mm
Bottom Bracket Height
-434mm
Chainstay Length
555mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
91mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-609mm
175 mm cranks

62 Build

62
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
55mm
Tire Width Max
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
732mm
Crank Length
175mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

PBH
93.5 cm
to
97 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Touring
Source:https://www.rivbike.com/products/frame-new-atlantis
